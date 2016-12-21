Power of Media in Fighting Pollution

Whenever I look at the degrading state of the environment that we live in, I usually bewail at the deplorable state that we have to be conditioned to. In most countries we live in polluted areas which has been hazardous and the cause health concerns. In the pursuit for wealth and more riches, many people and companies neglect the need for a safe and healthier environment and at will they will contribute to the degradation of the environment without care or concern.

I come from a remote town but in the area there is a paper milling industry which has been situated in the area. You can smell the stench of the air pollution a mile away from the area. Worse still, the waste that comes from the paper mill are usually deposited in the nearby flowing river with no concern to the creatures that thrive in the waters or about the people downstream who may be using the waters for domestic use.

If I worked in the media, I could have a lot to work on to ensure that this situation was curbed, but I’m not. Therefore after much thought and consultations with my colleagues, last year, we decided that we wanted our voice to be heard. We wanted something done about the whole issue. There was concern that even though the paper company had employed most of the locals, the rising health concerns were a thing that need be checked. Simply, something had to be done.

Our plight and for a big time been avoided, or ignored and therefore without ourselves taking change, we never expected someone else to do so. The media had slept on this despite our calls. Our area leaders seemed compromised or there was nothing they could do despite our cries.

Creating Awareness of Devastating Environmental Effects Can help Curb Pollution

My colleagues who shared my concerns hand their hands bound like mine were. We had little or no funds at all to champion for the changes and ensure that our voices were heard. We really need someone to help us out.

We tried reaching to the resident of the region through consultative meetings, but most of them did not support us. According to their views, the paper mill had done a lot in employment as well as in social corporate responsibility because they had sponsored several kids in schooling. They felt that the company was responsible enough and they were never ready to support our quest. We decided not to give up on our call.

We had a friend who was working with the local media and when we approached him he came up with an advice that we all prejudged unpractical. He suggested that we starts an environmental education program which would enlighten the locals on the importance of maintaining a clean environment.

We disregarded this idea because the main polluter was the paper mill and all we wanted was our message to reach the paper mill and make them realize that we were not ready to take anymore. But the options were limited and we decided to take his advice though we presumed that it wouldn’t have any positive effects. He promised us to convince the management to help sensitive the resident on the need for a clean environment.

Six months later the message must have been heard across the residents because started questioning the pollution which was contributed by the paper company. They wanted something done about it and this led to a protest. The protests became a norm for about a week and the management of the company had to invite us to discuss ways address the issue. We had several consultative meeting and they agreed to implement our recommendations. Whenever I visit my town I usually feel the impact that we able to obtain back then.