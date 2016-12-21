Motivating the Youth through Media

My name is Mark. I love to inspire the youth to take initiative of their life by hosting a local radio show dubbed “The Youth in Me”. I love to encourage the youth in everywhere in the world to take imitative because they are the key to hidden gems in the future. There’s something about the youth that leaves me in awe. Many youth these days have lost direction. They have lost the ambitions to believe that they can achieve and it will only take the intervention of the senior people to help address this ugly scenario which has been a common face among the youth as the despair in life.

I actually don’t know what is wrong with the young people of today. While growing up as a kid, I had one of the unpleasant upbringings that no one would want their children to go through. My dad was a miner and he would wake up early in the mornings to go to the mines and return in the evening, tired and worn out to even have time for us. He would shower and then head to bed after taking dinner. My mum used to sell groceries in the market. They all tried to provide for us the best they could.

From hand-to-Mouth Life

Tragedy struck when I was 11 years old when my dad died from a cave-in in the mines. Everything changed thereafter for me and my siblings. It became a burden for my mother to raise us. We had to transfer from the ‘expensive’ private school that we were attending and join a ‘cheap’ public school. A year later things became worse when we were evicted from the house we were living in due to rental arrears. We had to move to the slums. That’s where I grew up.

Life in the slums wasn’t that easy. Each day posed its own challenges. In the slums it was easier to join criminal gangs or do drugs than going to school. My mum tried her best. We were also there for her. In the evenings after schools we would help her with work at home or at the market and the weekends we would walk with her for several miles as we went to fetch for goods that she would be selling the following week. Literally, life was hard.

We never gave up. Not on ourselves or on God. My mother was very religious and believed that one day we would make it. She motivated us in all ways possible. That kept us going. Life in Secondary school was the hardest of all. There were multiple times that I stayed at home because of lack of school fees. I still never gave up. I chose to stand and do the right rather than engage in demeanor activities.

Believing in you is the Key to a Better Future

Fast forward, today I feel much pity for the youth. They aren’t at a position to endure any pain and believe in becoming rich overnight. If their dreams don’t materialize soon enough, some have resulted to doing drugs to ease the pain they are undergoing. Yet there are others who join criminal gangs so that they can make easy money. The society has become a pervert one.

As a parent, I’d love to advice the youth to take charge of their lives. A good life starts with a single step of believing in you and working positive to improve yourself. It doesn’t matter the current situation but if you believe that you can make it, then by taking positive steps, life will become better one day.

You need to focus your energies on positive thing and the things that you are better at. Work hard and make your dreams achievable. In case you face difficulties, share them with your family, teachers, religious leaders and mentors. They are there for you and they will guide you through the right path.